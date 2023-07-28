Whale shark gets up close to divers on Florida wreck off Panama City Beach

Divers had an incredible encounter with a whale shark as they explored a Florida wreck.

Scuba group Diver's Den were joined by the world's largest fish as they swam near to the wreck of the Red Sea off the coast of Panama City Beach on 22 July.

As they explored the 120ft wreck, the divers noticed a huge creature getting closer and closer.

Divemaster Carlos Orozco, a divemaster with Diver’s Den, told McClatchy News: "We have seen them in our area, but very rarely. Last time I personally saw one was eight years ago.”