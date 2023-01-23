Student who can only eat nine foods shares how she discovered allergies

A woman who is only able to eat nine foods has shared how she figured out what she is allergic to.

Jenna Gestetner, from Los Angeles, has been having reactions to foods since she was a child, suffering from ailments such as intense cramping, bloating, and nausea.

After years of tracking her symptoms, and a diagnosis of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), she has worked out what kind of things she can eat comfortably.

In a TikTok video, the USC student has shared the kinds of food she can have and how they fit into her daily routine.

