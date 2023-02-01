Clever dog sniffs out peanuts for teenager with life-threatening allergy

A golden retriever is changing a Californian teenager’s life by sniffing out any peanuts that may cross her path.

Mother Natalie Rice, 45, discovered her now-teenage daughter had a life-threatening allergy when she was just four years old.

Until recently, her allergy and associated precautions made her the victim of bullying and constant worry over what was safe.

This was, of course, until Harley came into their lives and transformed their food vetting process.

This video shows the allergy detection dog demonstrating its keen nose by checking out food presented by Natalie.

