Bear gets locked inside pickup truck after breaking in to search for food

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials recently freed a bear that trapped itself inside a truck after going in search of food.

Footage shows a wildlife officer arriving on the driveway, where a bear is locked inside the black pickup truck.

There is also an overturned trash can next to the vehicle, which was initially left unlocked with dog food inside.

“Good lesson to bring in food from your vehicles! Bears can smell it and learn how to open doors,” CPW tweeted alongside the video.

The bear can be seen in the front seats of the truck as the officer unlocks the doors, before it bounds away.