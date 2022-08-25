Savvy woman preserves 426 meals in jars to feed her family for eight months

A mother from Indiana has prepared and preserved hundreds of meals for her family to eat in the next eight months.

Kelsey Shaw, a farm owner, says she started preserving her produce in 2017 to enable her family to eat home-grown food throughout the year. They eat fresh food in the summer, and the preserved food lasts from October to May.

“Preserving food is time consuming but I’ve found a real love for it, and it makes meals easier for us as a family," Ms Shaw said.

