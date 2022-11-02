Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:32
Julie Powell, food blogger behind Julie and Julia book, dies aged 49
Julie Powell, a food writer who rose to fame while trying to emulate the culinary feats of Julia Child, has died aged 49.
She died from a cardiac arrest at her home in upstate New York, on 26 October, her widow Eric said.
In 2002, Powell spent a year documenting her attempts to cook all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking.
Her effort was later turned into the book Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen before becoming a film, Julie and Julia, released in 2009.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:46
Rare southern white rhino born at UK safari park seen in adorable first footage
00:57
Ryanair customers gather at back of plane after finding their seats ‘didn’t exist’
01:32
Duchess of Sussex reveals she gave up studying for UK citizenship test
00:45
TikTok star Francis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its horn
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
01:20
India: Emergency services help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 people
10:42
Why Puglia should be your next holiday destination and going flight-free | Travel Smart
02:01
Brazil elections: Celebrations as left-wing Lula reclaims presidency from Bolsonaro
00:25
Seoul Halloween parade: Video shows densely packed crowd panicking moments before deadly stampede
00:56
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:00
Shell records £8bn profits as Britons face soaring bills
02:45
Rishi Sunak grilled by Ian Blackford about benefits and pensions
07:58
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer exchange blows over immigration policy
00:44
Siren blares on South Korean news channel warning of missile strikes
01:27
Rishi Sunak U-turns and says he will attend Cop27
00:49
Labour MP Chris Bryant says he’s ‘not going to be bullied into silence’ by Tory jeers
00:58
Rishi Sunak insists Suella Braverman has ‘taken accountability’ for email leak
01:10
Keir Starmer tells Rishi Sunak to ‘start governing and get a grip’ during PMQs
00:51
Boris Johnson says he’s ‘focused on what matters’ when asked if he regrets losing power
00:33
Gavin Newsom accuses Fox News of ‘creating culture’ that led to Paul Pelosi attack
00:22
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account
00:34
Timelapse of debris flow in San Bernardino mountains amid massive mudslide
01:10
Elon Musk’s Twitter: Which celebrities have announced they’re leaving the platform?
00:34
Delphi murders: Man arrested and charged with killing two teenage girls in Indiana
01:25
Attacker who broke into Nancy Pelosi’s house wanted to hold her hostage and ‘break her kneecaps’
01:15
Midterms: Leslie Jones narrates Lincoln Project campaign against voter intimidation
02:18
Scuba diver rescued by women in mermaid costumes off California coast
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:38
Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s win over Napoli: 'The reaction I wanted to see'
00:53
Son Heung-min ‘feeling better’ after head injury but Spurs awaiting assessment
00:44
Armando Broja confident Chelsea will 'bounce back' from Brighton defeat
01:01
Liverpool should not be written off after bad run, Jurgen Klopp insists
00:31
Former Manchester City footballer Joey Barton arrives at court charged with assault
01:39
‘We fell way short’: Nottingham Forest boss reacts to ‘painful’ 5-0 loss to Arsenal
01:17
‘It’s surreal’: Jake Paul beats Anderson Silva on points to remain undefeated boxer
00:42
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualification
01:24
People in power 'do not prioritise' climate crisis, says Greta Thunberg
01:57
Concerns over shrinking salt lake in Romania after drought
01:12
Climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz on The View
00:30
Great white shark captured in underwater footage after making 1,100-mile journey
00:45
Clean-up pulls in 10 tonnes of rubbish from Pacific Ocean in shocking video
02:19
Trucks drive on submerged road as flooding continues in Thailand
00:32
Just Stop Oil: Van drives through eco-protesters blocking London road
01:20
UK launches first-ever Autumn Water Watch to help tackle water quality crisis
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
05:27
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
01:36
James Corden responds to accusation he stole joke from Ricky Gervais
01:28
Migos: Rapper Takeoff's label 'devastated' by his death
00:24
Adele reveals the ‘correct’ pronunciation of her name
01:46
One Direction star Niall Horan to release new music in 2023, says he’s ‘really, really proud’ of it
00:45
Harry Styles performs Grease hit dressed as Danny Zuko for Halloween concert
01:22
Taylor Swift becomes first-ever artist to claim top 10 slots of US singles chart
01:04
Matt Hancock ‘will be seen for what he is,’ according to former I’m a Celebrity contestant
00:39
James Corden’s and Ricky Gervais’ jokes compared after plagiarism claims
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
04:03
The Watcher is ‘soulless’ and ‘doesn’t care about satisfying viewers’
03:50
Lewis Gribbon gives ‘star-making’ performance in Somewhere Boy
11:14
Industry and This England | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:25
Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life
46:06
Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex
01:31
How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21