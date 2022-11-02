Julie Powell, food blogger behind Julie and Julia book, dies aged 49

Julie Powell, a food writer who rose to fame while trying to emulate the culinary feats of Julia Child, has died aged 49.

She died from a cardiac arrest at her home in upstate New York, on 26 October, her widow Eric said.

In 2002, Powell spent a year documenting her attempts to cook all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking.

Her effort was later turned into the book Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen before becoming a film, Julie and Julia, released in 2009.

