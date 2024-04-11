Doctor reveals which household item increases iron levels - and you likely own it

A doctor has revealed which household item can help increase your iron levels - and you likely already own it.

Dr Karan Rajan took to Instagram to inform his 1.1 million followers that cooking with a cast iron skillet is an easy way to add more iron to your diet.

“When you use cookware containing iron, some of that iron actually leaches into your food during the cooking process,” he explained.

“The longer you cook something, the more you stir it, the more surface area the food has will lead to more iron being leached into your food.”