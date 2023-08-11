Madeira: an unparalleled gastro heaven

Few people enjoy eating and drinking more than The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder, who, on a recent visit to Madeira, discovered an irresistible food scene in and around the archipelago’s capital, Funchal. He quickly realised that if you don’t arrive in Madeira with an appetite, you will soon acquire one.

He found that among the formidable chefs and winemakers on the island, the accent is emphatically on locally sourced food and drink. So he set about exploring the markets, seafood restaurants and fishing villages in and around the capital, tucking in to local specialties along the way.