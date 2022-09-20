Daughter surprises dad in Canadian football hall of fame photoshoot

A Canadian football player’s induction into the Hall of Fame became even more special thanks to a surprise from his daughter.

Greg Vavra, a former quarterback for the Calgary Stampeders, BC Lions, and Edmonton Eskimos, posed for photographs to celebrate his achievement.

Footage shows Mr Vavra’s daughter Jade sneaking up behind him to appear in the last photo.

“My dad was being inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame,” Jade said. “I flew in to surprise him for the weekend.”

Sign up to our newsletters.