Football fan spends 35 hours sitting on every seat at Villa Park for charity

An Aston Villa fan took on the mammoth challenge of sitting on every single seat at Villa Park to raise money for a dementia charity.

Simon Osborn, 42, spent a grand total of 35 hours making his way around the Premier League stadium.

The season ticket holder said he was left in “complete agony” after averaging at a new seat every two seconds to complete the feat.

He decided to carry out his sit-a-thon to raise funds for the club’s dementia charity after seeing both of his grandmothers suffering from the disease.

