David Beckham surprises 102-year-old superfan with video message

David Beckham made a 102-year-old superfan’s dreams come true as he sent a touching video message to her care home.

The former Manchester United and England football star stunned Mona Hurry by recording a personal message thanking her for supporting his sporting career.

Hurry, a codebreaker in the Second World War, lives with a life-size cardboard cutout of Beckham in her bedroom in Peterborough.

She has followed him for his entire career and on Wednesday he got in touch to say thank you.

