Footballer realises he’s been using dishwasher tablets on his clothes

An American footballer playing in England was left baffled after he realised that he'd been washing his clothes for months not with detergent, but with dishwasher tablets.

West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike moved to the UK in January.

For months he believed that his washing machine was ‘crap,’ but it was actually the dishwasher tablets that were the culprit.

"I have been washing my clothes with dishwasher soap since I’ve been here. I have lived in England for eight months. I’m an idiot," Mr Dike said.

