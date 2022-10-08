Fox News host complains college students are ‘ugly, out of shape and asexual’

A Fox News has controversially claimed that college students aren’t attractive enough anymore.

Greg Gutfeld, 58, made the suggestion on The Five and said he’d “steer clear” of college because of it.

“College doesn’t look like it’s fun anymore,” Mr Gutfeld said.

“Have you seen how miserable and miserable looking a lot of the students are. They’re deliberately ugly-fying themselves.

“You see them on TikTok. They’re out of shape, asexual, they’re rejecting the truth in beauty, they all look like rejects from a loony bin. I’d steer clear of college, too!”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.