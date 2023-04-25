The View celebrates Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News by asking audience to sing

ABC’s talk show The View celebrated Tucker Carlson’s Fox News exit by getting the audience to sing “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye”.

Carlson’s last broadcast was on Friday 21 April and his departure comes less than a week after Fox News announced it would pay Dominion Voting Systems $787m to settle their defamation lawsuit.

“Word has just come down that Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” host Whoopi Goldberg said, to cheers from the audience.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.