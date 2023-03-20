Pet owner describes moment dog ate poisoned meatball at French race

A grieving pet owner has described the moment her dog ate a poisoned meatball at a racing event in France.

Benedicte’s pet, Palma, was one of four dogs that were killed at the Canicross cross-country race on Sunday.

French authorities heard reports that more than 50 poisoned meatballs were found at the site in Vauvert, near Montpellier.

In this clip, Benedicte recalls trying to stop her dog from eating the laced meat, but it was already too late.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.