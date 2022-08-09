Rescuers in France desperately trying to save a “malnourished” beluga whale trapped in the River Seine say there is “little hope” it will survive.

The mammal was first spotted in the river last Tuesday, around 44 miles north of Paris and rescuers had hoped to help the lost whale regain its appetite and the energy needed to return to sea.

However, after a number of failed attempts to encourage it to swim out, hopes of survival are fading.

“This fragile state of health must guide the decisions we make for it in the coming days,” one specialist said.

Sign up for our newsletters.