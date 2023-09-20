Celebrities including Hugh Grant and Mick Jagger joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla at a banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday 20 September.

The monarch has made a state visit to Paris and Bordeaux six months after his trip had to be rescheduled because of widespread rioting across the country.

Charles and Camilla were the guests of honour at a black-tie state banquet hosted by Emmanuel Macron in the Palace of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors on Wednesday night.

French-British actress Charlotte Gainsbourg was also on the star-studded guest list alongside Grant and Jagger.