‘French Spider-man’ climbs Paris skyscraper to mark 60th birthday

Alain Robert, a free climber dubbed the “French Spider-man”, on Saturday scaled a 48-storey skyscraper in Paris to celebrate his 60th birthday.

“I want to send people the message that being 60 years old is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things,” the daredevil said of his effort.

Robert also wanted Saturday’s ascent of the French capital’s TotalEnergies tower to raise awareness of climate change.

Since he began climbing in 1975, he has scaled more than 150 structures around the world, including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and San Francisco’s Golden Gate bridge.

