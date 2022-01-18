Francis Bourgeois stars in Gucci X The North Face collab

Francis Bourgeois has become the new face of a Gucci and The North Face fashion collaboration.

The TikTok trainspotter rose to prominence for his enthusiastic videos about trains and now has over 2.1 million followers on the social media platform.

Bourgeois' fame has now reached new heights, starring in an advert for the latest collab between Gucci and The North Face.

As many perhaps would expect, he features dressed as a train conductor.

The latest "bold" partnership between the two brands focuses on "exploration and outdoor activities"

