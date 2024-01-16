Frankie Dettori recalls awkward moment with Queen Elizabeth

Champion jockey Frankie Dettori has recalled an awkward moment he had when meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Italian jockey revealed how he met Her Majesty during an event at Newmarket, 13 years ago.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV on Monday (15 January), the 53-year-old recalled how he and the Queen had enjoyed a gin and tonic together, before an incident with his dog, which left him rather embarrassed.

He said: “The dog ran towards me and peed on the Persian carpet in front of the Queen.”

Dettori then also revealed how Her Majesty reacted.