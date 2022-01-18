GB News plays national anthem every morning to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year

GB News has started playing the national anthem at 5:59 every morning before broadcasting.

The channel has said a rendition of God Save The Queen will air across GB News Television and GB News Radio every day at 5.59am, starting on January 18.

Editorial director Michael Booker has said it will be a “welcome addition” to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

The channel, which launched in June with seven daily shows, has been expanding its output and recently launched a new radio station, GB News Radio.

