US Surgeon General warns Gen Z already having ‘mid-life crisis’

Gen Z may be under 30 years old but they could already be in a “mid-life crisis,2 according to the US Surgeon General.

Social media has meant that people born between 1997 and 2012 are suffering what many don’t experience until middle age, Vivek Murthy told The Guardian.

“What’s happening in social media is the equivalent of having children in cars that have no safety features and driving on roads with no speed limits. No traffic lights and no rules whatsoever. And we’re telling them: ‘You know what, do your best – figure out how to manage it’,” he said.

It came after Gallup’s 2024 World Happiness Report indicated young people are the most unhappy age group.