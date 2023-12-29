‘Blue it’: Monster truck gender reveal goes wrong

Some gender reveals are moments that a couple will remember for their lifetime.

Others, however, can really blow it. Or should we say “blue it”?

Monster truck driver Cynthia Gauthier and her fiancee, Ryan Walczak, were thrilled to be expecting a baby boy after a digger dumped blue balloons behind them and shot blue smoke into the air.

However, at a later checkup, an ultrasound revealed that the couple were actually expecting a girl, and their elaborate gender reveal had been wrong.

Still, Gauthier and Walczak probably won’t be forgetting that special - if not amusing - moment anytime soon.