Rare baby rhinoceros has gender reveal party at Kansas zoo

Kansas City Zoo has hosted a gender reveal party for a critically-endangered eastern black rhinoceros calf.

The newborn’s father, Ruka, hit a stuffed ball with his horn, revealing pink confetti.

Mother Zuri and the female baby have been kept out of the public eye to give them time to bond with each other.

Eastern black rhinos suffered a 98 per cent reduction in the 20th century. The population stands at 583 as of 2020, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

