Professional female golfer breaks silence after mansplaining video goes viral

A professional golfer has broken her silence after a video of a man telling her how to improve her swing went viral.

PGA professional Georgia Ball was practicing a a driving range when a man approached her to tell her how to swing her golf club.

The video shared on TikTok has now been viewed more than 8 million times.

Appearing on This Morning on Friday (23 February), Ball said: “As a humble person, it’s just not in me to say ‘I’m a professional golfer, I know what I am doing’.”

Alison Hammond asked her: “Do you think he was mansplaining?”

Ball replied: “In that situation it was awkward, but looking back now I am glad I can see the funny side to it.”