Incredible birth of rare giraffe caught on CCTV at Chester Zoo

This is the incredible moment the birth of a rare giraffe was caught on CCTV at Chester Zoo.

The leggy newcomer arrived into the world to new mother Orla at 11:30pm on 12 March.

The world’s tallest mammal made quite the arrival, with the calf falling from a height of six feet onto a bed of soft straw following a 472-day pregnancy and a three-hour labour.

The youngster was stumbling to its feet and suckling from mum Orla for the first time all within just 30 minutes of being born.

Zookeeper Rosie Owen said: “So far mum and baby are doing really well and they’re spending some quiet time getting to know one another.”