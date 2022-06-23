Festival-goers enjoy sunny weather on first day of Glastonbury

Thousands of music lovers enjoyed sunny weather at Worthy Farm on Wednesday (22 June) as Glastonbury Festival opened its gates for its first day.

However the weather will become less favourable over the next few days, with the Met Office forecasting thunderstorms for Thursday 23, passing showers and winds on Friday 24 and Saturday 25, and a cloudy and rainy day for Sunday 26.

This year marks the festival’s 50th anniversary after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19, with Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar headlining the event.

