Police department gives goat trial shift as new drug-sniffing recruit

A police unit in South Dakota have been trialling a baby goat as one of their new drug-sniffing recruits - a role which is usually reserved for dogs.
Officers struggled to control the animal as they encouraged it to sniff around a car, while wearing a harness that would usually fit a bigger K-9.
“He got the indication!”, his handler laughed, as he attempted to train the goat to learn the ‘sit’ command.
On Facebook, the department said the goat “would totes goat the job if it was only based on being adorable!”
