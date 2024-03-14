Seven tips on how to lower your blood pressure, according to Doctor Hilary Jones

Doctor Hilary Jones has shared seven tips to help keep your blood pressure low.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday 14 March, the general practitioner listed seven factors that can lead to increased blood pressure.

Those include being overweight, drinking too much coffee, smoking and having too much salt.

Being stressed and not exercising enough can also lead to high blood pressure.

“There are so many things we can do,” Dr Hilary said, when Lorraine Kelly asked how people can take care of themselves.

He also added that replacing sodium salt with potassium can have a positive impact on your blood pressure.