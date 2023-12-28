Top Google searches of 2023 revealed

Google’s “Year in Search” data for 2023 has been released, revealing the most searched trends and topics.

This year, Google’s most-searched news story was the Israel-Hamas war, with the Titan submarine and Turkey earthquake in second and third place.

Hurricane Hilary and Hurricane Idalia round off the top five most searched news stories.

Barbie and Oppenheimer were the two most Googled films, while The Last of Us and Wednesday were the most searched TV shows.

Inter Miami CF were the most searched sports team in 2023, closely followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and Al-Nassr FC.