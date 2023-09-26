A chef, who previously worked for Gordon Ramsay, has shared the struggles the industry is facing as his restaurant battles rising bills and costs.

In a direct plea to customers, James Allcock, who owns The Pig & Whistle bistro in Beverley, East Yorkshire, has urged people to support his business and visit more often.

His plea comes a year after he revealed he was facing an annual electricity bill of £22,516, up from £2,928.

Mr Allcock said: I’m not going to beat around the bush. The reality is we are simply not busy enough.

“We’ve got the highest costs we’ve ever known, and it’s not working.”