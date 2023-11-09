Grand Designs couple build £1.2m home viewers compare to ‘conference centre’

A couple on Grand Designs building a home with a £1.2m budget had their construction compared to a "conference centre" by viewers.

Environmental consultant Duncan and his partner Liz, a solicitor who was part of Princess Diana’s legal team for her divorce, had a plot of 800 square metres in the Cotswolds

The couple hoped to have features in their eco-home such as a library and a yoga studio, while keeping it environmentally friendly by producing four times the energy it needed.

However upon seeing the almost-finished house, one viewer said on X/Twitter: ‘House much too big and looks like a conference centre inside and out. Beautiful setting though."