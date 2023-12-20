Meet the grandfather teaching martial arts in a bid to tackle crime

A 75-year-old grandfather has been teaching karate for nearly five decades in a bid to tackle crime and keep our streets safe.

Martin Dobson, a chartered surveyor from Bromley, has apprehended two criminals with his martial arts skills and once kicked a robber into submission.

Mr Dobson says the sport he loves allows him to keep fit.

The chartered surveyor attended his first karate session in 1975, aged 27, and ever since then has been “hooked” on the sport which allows him to act with “precision, effectiveness, and control”.