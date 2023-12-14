96-year-old grandma surprised with trip back to New York after seven decades

A 96-year-old grandma born in New York was surprised with a trip to the Big Apple more than seven decades after leaving. (12 December).

Patricia Hoefling, born in Greenwich Village in 1925, was at a loss for words after her granddaughter Shelby Hoefling gifted the native New Yorker with the trip.

The pair were watching The Rockettes on TV while Patricia reminisced about seeing the troupe as a young girl.

Her granddaughter then presented her with the gift, which came via a series of envelopes spelling out New York; an envelope with Rockettes tickets inside; and additional hints about some New York hot spots.