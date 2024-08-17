Beijing launches drone food delivery service on Great Wall Of China

Beijing has launched a drone delivery service along the Great Wall Of China, which allows tourists to get supplies and emergency items within minutes.

At delivery spots along the wall, tourists can scan a QR code with their phones to place orders on a food delivery platform, whether it’s snacks they need or suncream.

The drones can also help maintenance staff take rubbish away.

The Great Wall currently welcomes over 10 million visitors each year, and the new service will help bring a modern touch to the ancient monument.