Watch: First-ever sighting of live newborn great white shark caught on camera

Newly-released footage shows what researchers believe is the first-ever filmed sighting of a live newborn great white shark.

Wildlife filmmaker Carlos Gauna captured the roughly 5-foot pure white predator on his drone camera on an outing with UC Riverside biology doctoral student Phillip Sternes near Santa Barbara on California’s central coast on July 9, 2023.

“I believe it was a newborn white shark shedding its embryonic layer... In my opinion, this one was likely hours, maybe one day old at most,” Sternes said.

“There have been dead white sharks found inside deceased pregnant mothers. But nothing like this,” Gauna added.