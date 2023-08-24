Drone footage has spotted the incredible moment a great white shark swims just metres away from surfers in California.

San Luis Obispo County photographer Nevada Summers captured drone video footage of the great white shark swimming near surfers in Pismo Beach in July.

The shark can be seen swimming leisurely near the swimmers for around 15 minutes before it wanders away.

One of the surfers said it was a very “spiritual experience”. The surfer added: “We’ve got to learn how to live with them in harmony.”