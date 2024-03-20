Rare pygmy hippo born in Greece for first time in decade

A rare and endangered pygmy hippopotamus has been born at Athens’ zoo for the first time in a decade.

Staff are “absolutely thrilled” at the birth of the male calf, as a lack of male pygmy hippos in captivity had complicated breeding efforts.

“This is the first birth in the zoo in 2024, and what a birth!” Noi Psaroudaki, the zoo’s wildlife veterinarian, told Reuters.

“Every captive birth of pygmy hippos is extremely important.”

it is estimated only around 2,000-2,500 pygmy hippos still live in the wild; they are native to swamps and rainforests in western Africa.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists pygmy hippos as an endangered species.