This is the emotional moment a groom surprises his elderly grandmother who was too ill to attend his wedding.

David Goodings and his new wife Gemma, surprised his grandmother Iris Howard, 93, at Emberbook Care Home in Ditton, as they dressed in their wedding attire, so she didn’t miss out.

Mr Goodings said: “I was overwhelmed with emotion when I saw my nan’s reaction. It was a very special moment for our whole family who all dressed up too. Nan has played such an important part in our life growing up and it felt only right we did this for her as I knew it would mean the absolute world.”