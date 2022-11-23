Great-grandfather nicknamed ‘Super Mario’ still pumps iron in gym at 94

A “buff” great-grandad nicknamed “Super Mario” still pumps iron at the gym at the grand old age of 94.

Mario Sanna even celebrated his birthday earlier this year with a two-hour workout at the club in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

He calls fellow gym-goers his “second family” and said he fell in love with working out when retired from his job as a railway engineer.

“I use everything the gym supplies – any type of machinery, from spinning classes to lifting weights and going on the [treadmill],” Mario said, adding that he works out twice a week.

