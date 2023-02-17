Olaplex customers are suing the hair care brand, claiming that the company’s products caused them “serious injury” to their hair.

The lawsuit, which was filed on 9 February, includes claims from 30 women who say products caused “hair loss, breakage, bald spots and scalp irritation.”

They are collectively seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Olaplex denies the claims, saying independent test results prove the allegations to be false.

“We have full confidence and believe in the safety and efficacy of our products,” a statement, given to The Independent, read.

