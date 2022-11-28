Lord of the Rings superfan accidentally gets hair cut like Frodo Baggins

A Lord of the Rings superfan has accidentally got a haircut just like a character from her beloved film series.

Annie McElvein, 25, decided to get a fringe cut into her curly hair, but “ended up looking like Frodo Baggins.”

The environmental science student from New Zealand says that while she didn’t ask to look like Elijah Wood’s character, she “wasn’t upset.”

“I’m a huge Lord Of The Rings fan so when I noticed I was like ‘hell yeah!’” McElvein said.

“I hope maybe Elijah sees I look just like him.”

Sign up for our newsletters.