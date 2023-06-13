Watch moment hairdryer bursts into flames in busy salon

Watch the moment a hairdryer catches fire in a salon while a beautician styles a client.

CCTV footage shows the appliance bursting into flames seconds after it was used on a customer in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, on 3 June.

The shocked employee quickly unplugged it and sustained burn injuries on her left palm.

Salon manager Matcha Innoy said: “Accidents can always happen. I hope it becomes a lesson to everyone to always check on our electronics.”

Aside from the hairstylist, no one was hurt in the incident. The burnt hairdryer was also thrown away.