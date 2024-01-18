Halle Bailey reveals why she kept pregnancy secret

Halle Bailey has explained why she decided to keep her pregnancy a secret, after announcing the birth of her baby boy.

The Little Mermaid star, 23, shocked fans at the beginning of the year when she revealed that she and her boyfriend welcomed son Halo in 2023.

Speaking in a recent Q&A, Bailey explained why she kept her pregnancy quiet.

“I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful and private healthy time in my journey,” she said.

“I feel like sometimes as people in the limelight, people feel like they want to know every little thing about their life, but I think it’s really beautiful if you keep some things private and sacred.”