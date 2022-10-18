Farmer turns field into 'pumpkin canon' firing range to inspire Halloween fun

A farmer in Essex has installed an incredible canon on his land that lets punters fire pumpkins 200 yards (182m) into a field as a fun Halloween activity.

Ross McGowan, 24, grows 200,000 pumpkins a year on Hatter’s Farm, near the village of Takeley, and came up with the idea after seeing similar devices in America.

Farm visitors can use the custom-built air mortar to fire pumpkins at cut-out cartoon figures for £2.50 a go.

“It goes very fast. It’s a serious bit of kit built by a company in the south west,” Mr McGowan said.

