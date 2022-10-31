Father creates stunning Pennywise mural for Halloween using snow spray

A film buff using snow spray to create film-inspired Halloween murals has been wowing with his stunning designs.

Scott Wilcock says he has made hundreds of artworks with the decorative white powder, usually used to create an illusion of snow.

This video shows the father, who goes by the name Snow Graffiti, working on his amazing take on Stephen King’s Pennywise.

The 35-year-old said his business has been booming since his intricate pictures went viral and orders began to “snowball.”

