Hallo-weiners: Sausage dogs gather for spooky stroll in Hyde Park

Dozens of dachshunds and their owners took to London's Hyde Park sporting spooky costumes for the annual Halloween "sausage walk."

This footage shows some of the creative costumes the dogs donned for the themed walk, with one pup dressed up as a three-headed beast.

Other dogs were in fancy dress as sharks, bats, and wizards.

The sausage walk has been running for years, with monthly meetups also organised for those who'd like to join.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.