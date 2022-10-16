Professional carver creates stunning sculpture out of pumpkin

A professional carver created an astonishing sculpture out of a pumpkin, etching a baby elephant into the side of the giant squash.

Gus Smithhisler, 52, from Ohio, has been carving pumpkins for 20 years, alongside his job as engineer for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

It can take four to eight hours for Smithhisler to turn giant pumpkins, some of which weigh up to 1,800lbs (816kg) into works of art; his past creations have included Hannibal Lecter and Medusa.

"I love my career because I love making people happy," Smithhisler said.

