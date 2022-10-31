Spooked Holly Willoughby hides behind pillow as ‘ghost’ interrupts interview

Holly Willoughby was thoroughly creeped out when a “ghost” joined his bride-to-be on the This Morning sofa.

Singer-songwriter Brocarde was speaking to Holly and Phillip Schofield about the spirit of a Victorian soldier she says she’s romancing when she suddenly announced he had made his presence felt.

The presenter, freaked out, then jumped to shield herself behind the pillow, repeating: “What, what, what, what, WHAT!”

Phillip had a more laid-back reaction to the spirit, and after hearing Brocarde’s announcement that Eduardo was in the studio, he replied “I should hope so, it’s your wedding day.”

