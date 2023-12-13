Doctor Hilary Jones shares six tips to avoid a hangover this Christmas

The Christmas party season is in full swing.

Along with the festive party classics, sequined outfits, and delicious party food, comes the dreaded hangover.

Doctor Hilary Jones has now shared some tips to help you avoid a hangover this festive season.

Appearing on the ITV Lorraine show on Wednesday (13 December), he advised people to avoid darker drinks such as red wine and port and instead opt for gin, vodka, or white rum.

He also urged people to have something to eat before drinking alcohol and to make sure you have plenty of water.

You can listen to more of Doctor Hilary’s tips here.